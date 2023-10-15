Short Interest in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Declines By 40.7%

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the September 15th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Price Performance
Shares of JRI opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.25. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $13.21.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.25%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
