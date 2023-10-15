Short Interest in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Declines By 40.7%

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the September 15th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Price Performance

Shares of JRI opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.25. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $13.21.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JRI. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 12.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 16,818 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 45.8% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 29,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the first quarter valued at $295,000.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

