Short Interest in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Declines By 17.0%

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 712,700 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the September 15th total of 859,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 344,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SAIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Science Applications International from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.43.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SAIC

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of SAIC traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.04. The stock had a trading volume of 343,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,939. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $90.41 and a 12 month high of $123.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.46.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $390,523.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,275,047.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $390,523.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,275,047.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $159,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP raised its position in Science Applications International by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Science Applications International

(Get Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.