Short Interest in Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT) Drops By 14.6%

Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 427,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the September 15th total of 500,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 637,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Telesat

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSAT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Telesat in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Telesat by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Telesat by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telesat by 0.5% during the second quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 1,793,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,892,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in shares of Telesat by 23.9% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 54,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Telesat from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Telesat Price Performance

NASDAQ TSAT opened at $11.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.09. Telesat has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 13.10 and a quick ratio of 13.10. The company has a market cap of $150.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.00.

Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Telesat had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $133.83 million for the quarter.

Telesat Company Profile

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

