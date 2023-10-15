Short Interest in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Decreases By 17.2%

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insider Activity at The Taiwan Fund

In other news, Director Anthony S. Clark bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.07 per share, with a total value of $30,070.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 268.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

The Taiwan Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

The Taiwan Fund Company Profile

Shares of NYSE TWN traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $30.62. 7,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,156. The Taiwan Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average of $29.73.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

Featured Stories

