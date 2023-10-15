Short Interest in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Decreases By 14.5%

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the September 15th total of 83,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 204,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of TTNP stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Titan Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TTNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 949.26% and a negative net margin of 2,137.63%. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Titan Pharmaceuticals

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.