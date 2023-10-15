Short Interest in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Decreases By 17.4%

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,700 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the September 15th total of 140,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE:UHT traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.64. The company had a trading volume of 68,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,516. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.54 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $534.08 million, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.89.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is 216.54%.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.
