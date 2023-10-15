Short Interest in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Decreases By 17.4%

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,700 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the September 15th total of 140,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,378,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,189,000 after buying an additional 74,108 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,972,000 after buying an additional 39,998 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,022,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UHT traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.64. The company had a trading volume of 68,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,516. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.54 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $534.08 million, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is 216.54%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

