Short Interest in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Declines By 18.3%

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the September 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Unum Group Price Performance

NYSE UNM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.94. 626,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,757. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. Unum Group has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $51.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day moving average of $46.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 11.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $183,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,292.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $183,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,292.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Unum Group by 679.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 28,154 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $744,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $392,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 50,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Unum Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Unum Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Unum Group

About Unum Group

(Get Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

