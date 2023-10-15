Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Expands By 37.6%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,950,000 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the September 15th total of 9,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,029,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $75.61 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.37 and a fifty-two week high of $81.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.33.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.