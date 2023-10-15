Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Expands By 37.6%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,950,000 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the September 15th total of 9,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,029,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $75.61 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.37 and a fifty-two week high of $81.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.33.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,391,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,970,000 after acquiring an additional 14,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.