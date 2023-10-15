Short Interest in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Rises By 50.0%

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 795,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 530,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,960,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGLT. Auour Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,708,000 after buying an additional 80,076 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,375.6% during the third quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 230,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,794,000 after buying an additional 214,861 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 28,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

VGLT stock opened at $54.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.31. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $52.81 and a 1 year high of $67.25.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1765 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

