Short Interest in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Grows By 45.3%

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 321,000 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the September 15th total of 220,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
VSEC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on VSE from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VSE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VSE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.40.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VSE
VSE Stock Performance
VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $205.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.29 million. VSE had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 3.44%. Research analysts anticipate that VSE will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
VSE Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. VSE’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in VSE during the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VSE by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in VSE by 120.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in VSE by 39.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.
About VSE
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VSE
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.