Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.53

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and traded as low as $1.90. Sientra shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 77,052 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sientra in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sientra Trading Down 4.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $21.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.39.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sientra, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sientra

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sientra by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Sientra during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sientra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Further Reading

