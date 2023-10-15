Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SLGN. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Silgan from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Silgan from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.67.

SLGN stock opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Silgan has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $55.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.63 and its 200-day moving average is $46.45.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.08). Silgan had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Silgan’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 25.44%.

In other Silgan news, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $133,396.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $443,169.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,198 shares in the company, valued at $9,684,167.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $133,396.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Silgan by 21.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

