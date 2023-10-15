Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $54.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Silk Road Medical’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

SILK has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered Silk Road Medical from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $27.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Argus lowered Silk Road Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Silk Road Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.60.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SILK

Silk Road Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 9.69 and a quick ratio of 8.90. Silk Road Medical has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $58.04.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.32 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.05% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $40,515.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 435,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,633,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $40,515.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 435,848 shares in the company, valued at $6,633,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin M. Klemz sold 1,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $30,949.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,207.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,788 shares of company stock valued at $217,235 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.