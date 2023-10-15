Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stock Position Lifted by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,199 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Simon Property Group worth $78,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 31,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 65,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,303,000 after purchasing an additional 79,993 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPG stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.03. 1,499,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,605. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.45 and its 200-day moving average is $112.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.14 and a 52-week high of $133.08. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 115.50%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.36.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

