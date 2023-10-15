Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAF) Short Interest Update

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 805,800 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the September 15th total of 1,133,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.6 days.
Sino Land Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SNLAF opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.20. Sino Land has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $1.45.
