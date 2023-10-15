Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Position Decreased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $10,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 30,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $2,048,614.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,520,226.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $2,048,614.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,520,226.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $227,310.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 764,397 shares in the company, valued at $115,836,721.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,524 shares of company stock valued at $17,433,986. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Snowflake from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, June 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Snowflake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.47.

Snowflake Price Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $157.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.91. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $193.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

