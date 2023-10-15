Socha Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,645 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Socha Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 0.1% of Socha Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Socha Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in AT&T by 102,614.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,138,120,000 after acquiring an additional 822,904,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523,127,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,070,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,304,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,530,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,008 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 196,653,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,785,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,387,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,581,839,000 after buying an additional 530,478 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.36. The company had a trading volume of 34,127,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,636,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.84. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

