Socha Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Socha Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 297,935 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 10,342 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 7.5% of Socha Financial Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Socha Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $14,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 176.6% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,105,686 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average is $48.27.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.3003 dividend. This is a boost from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.



The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

