Socha Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Socha Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000. Quest Diagnostics comprises approximately 0.6% of Socha Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 27.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.1% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.50. 917,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.59 and a 12-month high of $158.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.77.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

