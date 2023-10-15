SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) Stock Price Down 2.1%

SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.62 and last traded at $14.62. 812 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 6,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.96.

Get SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 7.43% of SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF

The SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (BYOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund invests in firms expected to benefit from the gig economy, as defined by its advisor. The actively managed fund can invest in firms across all geographies and market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.