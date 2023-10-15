Solid State (LON:SOLI) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,259.13

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,259.13 ($15.41) and traded as low as GBX 1,077.50 ($13.19). Solid State shares last traded at GBX 1,095 ($13.40), with a volume of 10,429 shares.

Solid State Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,259.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,209.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82. The company has a market cap of £124.06 million, a PE ratio of 1,738.10 and a beta of 1.27.

About Solid State

Solid State plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures electronic equipment and supplies the value added electronic components and materials in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates through Components and Systems divisions. The Components division provides owed brand manufactured components, franchised components, and the provision of value-added services, such as sourcing and obsolescence management.

