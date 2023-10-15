SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Sold by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,052,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,860,000 after buying an additional 686,555 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 598,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,492,000 after buying an additional 270,665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,328,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,861,000 after buying an additional 175,211 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,228,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,766,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,414,000 after buying an additional 97,439 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RWO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.86. 94,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $46.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.73.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

