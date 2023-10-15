SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $178.83 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.64.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.