SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Door Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth $2,134,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 39,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,043.9% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 70,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 64,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

XBI stock opened at $69.60 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $68.31 and a 1-year high of $92.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

