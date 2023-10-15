Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in September

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Spirent Communications from GBX 200 ($2.45) to GBX 110 ($1.35) in a report on Friday, October 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Spirent Communications
Spirent Communications Trading Down 5.7 %
Spirent Communications Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.0957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th.
Spirent Communications Company Profile
Spirent Communications plc offers automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as live solutions.
