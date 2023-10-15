Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in September

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Spirent Communications from GBX 200 ($2.45) to GBX 110 ($1.35) in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Spirent Communications Trading Down 5.7 %

Spirent Communications Cuts Dividend

Shares of SPMYY stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.38. Spirent Communications has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $14.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.0957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc offers automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as live solutions.

