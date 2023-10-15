Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Bought by Del Sette Capital Management LLC

Del Sette Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,549 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,832 shares during the period. Splunk makes up approximately 2.2% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,684 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Splunk by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,553 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $341,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $341,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,152,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,573,734.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,962 shares of company stock worth $3,363,113 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $116.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.21.

NASDAQ SPLK traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.94. 2,002,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,657. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $148.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of -448.30, a PEG ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.29 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

