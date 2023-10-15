Spring Valley Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SVSVU) Trading 1.4% Higher

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.15. Approximately 2,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 5,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Spring Valley Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 42,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

About Spring Valley Acquisition

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

