Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,671 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 21.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,727,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,267,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,383 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,260,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,648,000 after purchasing an additional 874,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $81.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.38. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.70 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.98.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on SWK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zelman & Associates raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Stanley Black & Decker

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $304,279.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.