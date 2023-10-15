Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 666,662 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 60,231 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of Starbucks worth $66,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.45.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,780,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,181,931. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.62 and its 200-day moving average is $100.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.43 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.63%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

