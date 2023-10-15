State Street (NYSE:STT) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on STT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. UBS Group downgraded State Street from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded State Street from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.58.

NYSE:STT opened at $64.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.90. State Street has a 52 week low of $59.24 and a 52 week high of $94.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.30%.

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $797,907.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,799,234.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at $34,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at $40,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 51.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

