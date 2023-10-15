Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Cuts Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV lessened its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 3.4% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,463,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,331. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.10. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.