Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 37,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 109,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 126,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,981,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $243.58. 953,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,518. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.42. The company has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.45 and a 1-year high of $273.73.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.