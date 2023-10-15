Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lowered its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 677,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,421,000 after purchasing an additional 17,991 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $528,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Stifel Financial by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SF stock opened at $58.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.24. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $50.67 and a fifty-two week high of $68.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.68.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

Several research analysts have commented on SF shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

In other Stifel Financial news, CEO Christopher K. Reichert sold 9,623 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $600,282.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

