StockNews.com Begins Coverage on EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EchoStar from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get EchoStar alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SATS

EchoStar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS opened at $14.51 on Thursday. EchoStar has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.77.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. EchoStar had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $453.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.90 million. On average, analysts expect that EchoStar will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EchoStar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in EchoStar by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in EchoStar by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EchoStar by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,193,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,734,000 after acquiring an additional 93,524 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in EchoStar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,102,000 after acquiring an additional 63,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in EchoStar by 2,809.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.