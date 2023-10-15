StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance

Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.00. Moleculin Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

About Moleculin Biotech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBRX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 32,795 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

