StockNews.com Upgrades American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.03.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $74.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.68. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $100.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 86.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,146,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,731,000 after acquiring an additional 86,801 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,171,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,321,000 after buying an additional 1,176,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after buying an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,103,000 after buying an additional 307,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 41.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,073,000 after buying an additional 2,161,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

