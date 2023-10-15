Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) Short Interest Down 17.4% in September

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the September 15th total of 106,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stran & Company, Inc.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 7.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stran & Company, Inc. Price Performance

SWAG stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.06. 31,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,158. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.41. Stran & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $1.87. The company has a market cap of $19.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Stran & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Stran & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SWAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Stran & Company, Inc. had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $17.47 million for the quarter.

Stran & Company, Inc provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings.

