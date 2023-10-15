Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 159.7% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 41,000.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

T traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $14.36. The company had a trading volume of 34,127,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,636,133. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.84. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.98%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

