Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JXN. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 2,218.3% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,759,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,720 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,375,000 after buying an additional 1,088,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,238,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,874,000 after buying an additional 1,051,563 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,822,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,575,000 after buying an additional 959,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 1,549.0% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,000,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,444,000 after buying an additional 940,217 shares in the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jackson Financial

In other Jackson Financial news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $175,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,070.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $175,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,743,070.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $59,276.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jackson Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Jackson Financial stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.21. The company had a trading volume of 702,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,759. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $49.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Jackson Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

