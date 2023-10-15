Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Stellantis by 484.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in Stellantis by 284,200.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Stellantis by 42.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Stellantis by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. 28.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on STLA shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Stellantis from $22.90 to $25.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.30.

NYSE STLA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.68. 6,696,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,425,217. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

