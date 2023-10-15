Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 1,395 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE EL traded down $1.94 on Friday, hitting $137.68. 1,507,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,064,071. The company has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.47. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.30 and a 52-week high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 94.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $243.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.