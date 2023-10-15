Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 368 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,681 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 919,101 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $82,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 54,099 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 17,113 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 35,314 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 212,860 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,004,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS remained flat at $84.35 during midday trading on Friday. 10,813,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,137,590. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $154.34 billion, a PE ratio of 68.58, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.71.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

