Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $311,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,989 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,406,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,192,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,885 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,702,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $300,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,416 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $85,511,000 after buying an additional 1,227,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $447,357,000 after buying an additional 1,155,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.92.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of WBA traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,981,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,929,854. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average is $29.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

