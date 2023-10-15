Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 357.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $135,502,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,114,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,089 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,343,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $79.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.47.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

