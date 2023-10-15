Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,245,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,270. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.83 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.83. The stock has a market cap of $121.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.07.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

