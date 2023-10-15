Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,389,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,595,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,191,940,000 after acquiring an additional 104,973 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,654,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,911,211,000 after acquiring an additional 239,381 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $962,356,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE APD traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $285.46. 577,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.55. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $232.16 and a twelve month high of $328.56.
Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.21%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.21.
Air Products and Chemicals Profile
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.
