Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,673 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,826 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 234,618 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,725,000 after buying an additional 21,786 shares during the period. Socha Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 16,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,002 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VZ traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.67. 24,541,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,830,871. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.22. The company has a market capitalization of $128.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.20%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

