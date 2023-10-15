Strategic Advisors LLC Has $815,000 Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Block by 77,283.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,698,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682,955 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,954,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Block by 16.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,630 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Block by 14.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,733,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,014 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Block by 17.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,205,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Block from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Block from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.03.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.17. The company had a trading volume of 13,516,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,328,077. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.11 and a beta of 2.37. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.77 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.08.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $295,207.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,441.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $192,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 293,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $295,207.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,441.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,391 shares of company stock worth $1,501,534 over the last ninety days. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.