Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $128.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $925,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $925,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,583 shares of company stock valued at $20,665,972 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.72. 2,691,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,196,792. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $190.36. The firm has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -452.98, a PEG ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.94.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

