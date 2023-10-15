Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 46,000 International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 46,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,403,000 after purchasing an additional 218,754 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,123,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,480 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,517,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,274,000 after acquiring an additional 450,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,742,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,692. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $41.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on IP

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other International Paper news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,418.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.